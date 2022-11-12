Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 221,660 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. 12,172,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,769. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

