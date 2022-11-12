Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 785,970 First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 785,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 82.73% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XPND stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

