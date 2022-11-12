Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 202,249 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

