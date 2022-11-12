Cerity Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 203.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,481 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 49,826,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,118,060. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

