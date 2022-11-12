CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CF Industries to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

CF Industries stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3,848.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $121,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $216,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

