Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.96.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

