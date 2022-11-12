China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the October 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 36,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,863. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.57 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.