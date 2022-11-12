Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.10- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.85 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $323.17.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

