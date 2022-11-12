Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $234,000 in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of Valens Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the period. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance
Shares of VLN stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Valens Semiconductor Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
