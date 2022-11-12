Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.2% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,895,403. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Shares of NET stock traded up $6.44 on Friday, hitting $53.71. 8,909,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.