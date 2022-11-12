Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 172,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,245. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,688 shares of company stock valued at $94,895 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

