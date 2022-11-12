Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

LDP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.93. 149,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,266. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

