Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
LDP stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.93. 149,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,266. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
