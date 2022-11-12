Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 356.9% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.51. 35,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,049. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

