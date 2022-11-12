Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,271,504. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

