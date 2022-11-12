Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

About Community Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

