Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $827.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.75.
In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,871 shares in the company, valued at $656,930.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
