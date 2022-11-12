Comparing TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $27.41 million 0.53 -$1.30 million $0.02 32.92 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 27.09 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 1.05% 13.58% 1.54% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than TSS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TSS

(Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

(Get Rating)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

