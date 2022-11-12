Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of CFXTF remained flat at $1.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFXTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

