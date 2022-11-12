ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.98.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

