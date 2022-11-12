Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.22%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Qudian.

This table compares Qudian and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -35.11% -3.11% -2.77% Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.76% 3.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qudian and Crescent Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $259.55 million 0.88 $92.44 million ($0.23) -3.90 Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.59 $83.63 million $0.84 16.63

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Qudian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

