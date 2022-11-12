CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CONX in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,713. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

