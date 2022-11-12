Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $275,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

