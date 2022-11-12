Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,300. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.