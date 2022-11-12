Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:DNOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 71,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DNOV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 110,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,967. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

