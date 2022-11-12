Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 2,087 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

HACK stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,666. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $67.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.