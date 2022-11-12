Covestor Ltd Sells 5,049 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.0 %

SSO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 6,584,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,317. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.



