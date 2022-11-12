Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRON. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.75.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 25.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

