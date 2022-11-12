Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $59.81 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $59.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

