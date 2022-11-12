Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.44 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $59.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00078557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00065956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022667 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.