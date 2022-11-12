CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,370 ($27.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,300 ($26.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 2,002 ($23.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,561.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,778.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,727.45. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,512 ($17.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,480 ($28.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 0.37%. CVS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In other news, insider Deborah Kemp purchased 1,454 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,702 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,747.08 ($28,494.05). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £560 ($644.79). Insiders bought 5,954 shares of company stock worth $4,280,708 over the last three months.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

