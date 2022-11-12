CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $169.90 million-$176.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $175.86 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.54–$0.39 EPS.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
CyberArk Software stock traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 948,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.