Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 53.3% in October

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 313,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyren in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cyren Price Performance

Shares of CYRN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 37,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,322. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. Cyren has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 148.55% and a negative net margin of 115.60%.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

