Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Datadog also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $5.83 on Friday, hitting $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. Datadog has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $453,213.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,182 shares of company stock worth $2,896,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Datadog by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.