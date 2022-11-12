Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.42. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.