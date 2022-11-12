DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $11,421.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

