DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,819.08

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. DEI has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $33,819.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00355238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022515 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.