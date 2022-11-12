DEI One Day Trading Volume Hits $86,015.20 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. DEI has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $86,015.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00355986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023024 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

