Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Up 233.7% in October

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 233.7% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,543. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

