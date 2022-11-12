Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,534 shares during the period. AECOM comprises approximately 1.1% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,619,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NYSE ACM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 895,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,314. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

