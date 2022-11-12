Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,358 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 432,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $207,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.7% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 103.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.47. 2,393,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.75. The company has a market cap of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

