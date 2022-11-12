Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,534 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

