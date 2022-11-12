Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,926 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,926 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock worth $1,718,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,237,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

