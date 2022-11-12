Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,211 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $21.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.52. The company had a trading volume of 448,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,825. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

