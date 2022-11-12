Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLAKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.25) to €7.80 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

