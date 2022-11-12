Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
Featured Articles
