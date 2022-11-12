Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 611,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

