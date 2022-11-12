Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the October 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Norwest Venture Partners XII LP increased its position in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,830. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $416.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

