Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 27.5% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $12.02 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00354147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.