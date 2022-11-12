Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

DBM stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

