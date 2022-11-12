Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
DBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.29.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
DBM stock opened at C$5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.