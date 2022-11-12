Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $19.08 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

