Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $19.08 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMZPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.