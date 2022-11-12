Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $19.08 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.