Duality Advisers LP Has $1.30 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.