DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 4,490,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

